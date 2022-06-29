What Can Fans Expect?

During an interview with Variety in June 2022, the Duffer Brothers hinted they would “probably” start working on the untitled project after the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

“There’s a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel,” Ross noted. “I think actually we’re going to start delving into that soon as we’re winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it.”

Matt, for his part, clarified their approach to the spinoff. “The reason we haven’t done anything is just because you don’t want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, ‘Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?’ And definitely,” he said. “Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I’m so, so excited about it. But it is not — It’s going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix.”