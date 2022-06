Would the ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Make Cameos?

In May 2022, Wolfhard revealed that he wasn’t ruling out an appearance in the spinoff. “I think if it was in 10 years or something like that, and there was a movie or a limited series, I think that’d be kind of cool,” the It actor told Digital Spy.

His costar Charlie Heaton noted that he couldn’t picture joining another series in the same universe yet. “It’d be kind of weird to have a spinoff [now], you know?” the musician added.