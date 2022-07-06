Bringing Something Special to Life

During a joint interview in May 2018 for the Los Angeles Times, the Black Widow actor reflected on the lessons he learned from the Beetlejuice actress.

“She’s the greatest. She’s so willing to explore personal, intimate things that most actors get to a certain point and go, ‘That’s enough.’ And it’s exploring things about yourself that you don’t necessarily like, the complexities of the human psyche, which is messed up and strange and wonderful and mysterious and horrible,” he explained at the time.

Harbour added: “I do feel like there are moments where you fall in love with Winona. It feels like a marriage, where we’re willing to go the distance in that way that gets really uncomfortable. I want to do a scene with Winona where I get so messed up that I have to go back to my trailer and cry.”