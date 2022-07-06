Building a Bond

Harbour broke down his offscreen dynamic with Ryder during an October 2016 appearance at Phoenix Comicon Fan Fest.

“Winona gets very personal very quick. So we were almost like an old married couple right after I’d met her,” he recalled during a Q&A with fans. “We would bicker like an old married couple, but we’d also share these really lovely moments. I certainly know for myself that my performance doesn’t work without her. Without her and her performance, my performance doesn’t make sense if that was another actress. I’m so grateful for what she brings, and all the heart and passion that she brings to her work.”