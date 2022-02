Has Filming Started?

Alan Ruck, who plays Connor Roy, teased to Variety in February 2022 that season 4 production would kick off at “the end of June.” The Ferris Bueller‘s Day Off star added, “I wish I could tell you more than that. All I know is there’s definitely a season 4, there may be a season 5. … We’ll have a read-through in early June [of] maybe the first two scripts and we’ll get them at, like, midnight the night before.”