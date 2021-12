When Does ‘Succession’ Come Back?

According to Cox, the hit series is set to start shooting in June 2022.

“I think the writers are getting back in January. I was surprised because I thought they’d be getting back in November,” he told GQ UK in October 2021. “But I do think they need a break. I mean, I think that they do need space, because they’ve been working really hard on this [season].”