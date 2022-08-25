Which Cast Members Are Returning?
In August 2022, Deadline reported that in addition to the Roy family and their close confidants, Dagmara Domińczyk, who played the Waystar Royco head PR and legal team member Karolina Novotney, will return as a series regular.
Also coming back to the lineup are recurring stars Alexander Skarsgård, whose tech CEO Lukas Mattson played an important role in season 3, and Arian Moayed, as Kendall’s frenemy Stewy Hosseini.
Juliana Canfield is also making her return as Kendall's assistant, Jess Jordan, along with Annabelle Dexter-Jones as his love interest, Naomi Pierce. Cherry Jones is reprising her season 2 role as the Pierce family matriarch, Nan.