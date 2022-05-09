Will They Start Filming Soon?

Creator Jesse Armstrong revealed at the 2022 BAFTA TV awards that he and the writers were “nearly done” with season 4. “They’re a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we’re doing on the show,” he told Variety about the team in May 2022, before revealing that he will share the scripts with the cast before filming to get their input. “It’s useful. They’re smart and they think things about their characters.”