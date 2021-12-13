Will Tom and Greg’s Relationship Be Explored More?

After viewers started to question whether there were romantic undertones in the scenes between Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom, Macfadyen told Deadline that even his character isn’t sure of his feelings.

“I think Tom really likes Greg. In many ways, Greg is the one he has the healthiest relationship with. They know they shouldn’t trust each other. Tom likes the idea of being some sort of mentor, and likes the back and forth and treat him as a punchbag and therapist. I don’t have all the answers as Matthew and I don’t think Tom does,” the Pride and Prejudice star explained. “Tom winds up going to Greg a lot of time for solace and the Nero and Sporus story. They’re quite openly venal, and quite openly ambitious. They say, ‘We can’t trust each other, but let’s stick together.’ In many ways, [their relationship] is quite healthier than him and Shiv.”