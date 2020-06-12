Summer 2020 TV Preview: A Guide of What to Watch This Season

‘Double Shot at Love’

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino return for another sip! In MTV’s second season of the reality show, the Jersey Shore studs head to Las Vegas and reunite with a few of their exes. Brittani “B-lashes” Schwartz, Marissa Lucchese, and Nikki Hall are among the women returning, and it’s not long before things start heating up in Pauly and Vinny’s luxury suite on the Strip. Plus, three single fellas join the party just to stir the pot. (Thursdays, 10 p.m.)