‘Perry Mason’

If you’ve ever wondered about the origin stories of the iconic characters in Erle Stanley Gardner’s crime novels, HBO has your back! In 1932 L.A., drama unfolds as young defense lawyer Perry Mason, portrayed by Matthew Rhys, attempts to escape his dark wartime experiences and heal from a broken marriage. Tatiana Maslany and John Lithgow support, and Robert Downey Jr. executive produces. (June 21, 9 P.M.)