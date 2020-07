‘Siesta Key’

MTV is taking you to the beach! When season 3 returns, the reality show picks up right where it left off: Alex Kompothecras and Juliette Porter are secretly hooking up behind his girlfriend Alyssa Salerno’s back, and Chloe Trautman and Amanda Miller are struggling to take sides. Meanwhile, Brandon Gomes makes a new connection; Kelsey Owens and Garrett Miller give their romance another shot; and Madisson Hausburg tries again with Ish. (June 16, 8 P.M.)