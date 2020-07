‘The Politician’

Two months after season 1 of Ryan Murphy’s dramedy dropped on Netflix, production on the second began. In the next 10 episodes, Payton (Ben Platt) does everything in his power to unseat Dede (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate. But it isn’t easy, with her chief of staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler), by his opponent’s side. (June 19)