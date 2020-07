‘Yellowstone’

The gang heads back to Dutton’s family ranch for season 3 of the hit Western. In the next 10 episodes, Josh Holloway plays Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager who comes to town with ambitious plans to build an airport in Yellowstone. Of course, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) isn’t on board and will do anything to protect the home he and his family created. Fans of the drama can rest easy: The Paramount series has been renewed for season 4. (June 21, 9 P.M.)