Brian Dennehy

The Connecticut native played baseball coach John Schiffner the same year he portrayed Fitzgerald on short-lived series The Fighting Fitzgeralds. Dennehy later voiced Django in Ratatouille and appeared in Welcome to Paradise, War Eagle, Arkansas, The Next Three Days, The Big Year, Knight of Cups, 3 Days With Dad and Son of the South. He also played Joe Patton on Public Morals, Sheriff Valentine Otis on Hap and Leonard and Dominic Wilkinson on The Blacklist. Dennehy’s resume included writing, producing and directing credits as well.

The Emmy nominated actor died in April 2020 at the age of 81. He is survived by his five children. Dennehy shared daughters Elizabeth, Kathleen and Deirdre with ex-wife Judith Scheff, whom he split from in 1974. He also shared son Cormack and daughter Sarah with his second wife, Jennifer Arnott, whom he wed in 1988.