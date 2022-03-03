Brittany Murphy

Murphy was already a box-office success before playing the summer league’s groupie, Dede Mulligan, in the 2001 film. The Clueless actress went on to star in Riding in Cars With Boys, 8 Mile, Just Married, Uptown Girls, Sin City, Happy Feet and Deadline, all while voicing multiple characters on King of the Hill from 1997 to 2009.

The Girl, Interrupted actress married Factory Girl executive producer Simon Monjack in May 2007 after only four months of dating. Murphy died in December 2009 at the age of 32 after suffering from cardiac arrest.