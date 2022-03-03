Bruce Davison

The actor played Tenley’s wealthy father, Rand Parrish. Davison then appeared on Kingdom Hospital, Close to Home, Knight Rider, Ghost Whisperer, Last Resort, Those Who Kill, The Legend of Korra, Sequestered, The Fosters and Glow & Darkness. The X-Men actor’s recent film credits include Alone, We Still Say Grace, The Good Neighbor, The Manor and Evil at the Door.

The Pennsylvania native has been married three times: to Jess Walton from 1972 to 1973, to Lisa Pelikan from 1986 to 2006 and to Michele Correy since 2006. He shares son Ethan with ex-wife Pelikan and daughter Sophia with Correy.