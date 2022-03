Fred Ward

Ward portrayed Ryan’s father, Sean Dunne. The California native starred on Dice the same year that Summer Catch hit theaters. He then appeared in Enough, Sweet Home Alabama, The Wild Stallion, 30 Minutes or Less and 2 Guns. Ward’s most recent movie was 2018’s Tremors.

The actor married Marie-France Ward in 1995. He is the father of son Django from a previous marriage.