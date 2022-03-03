Freddie Prinze Jr.

After playing the film’s lead star, pitcher Ryan Dunne, Prinze Jr. landed the role of Fred in the Scooby-Doo films, where he reunited with Lillard as Shaggy. The California native has since starred on Freddie, 24, GEGG WARS: Galaxy of Crime and Punky Brewster. He also voiced Kanan Jarrus on the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. The actor was an executive producer and writer on his series Freddie in the early 2000s and later wrote more than 20 episodes for WWE Smackdown! He launched his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast in November 2021.

Prinze Jr. married his I Know What You Did Last Summer costar Sarah Michelle Gellar in 2002. They share two children: daughter Charlotte and son Rocky.