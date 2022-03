Gabriel Mann

Mann portrayed Dede’s brother and Ryan’s pal, Auggie Mulligan. The Vermont native then appeared in Buffalo Soldiers, The Bourne Identity, A Lot Like Love and The Ramen Girl. He had a recurring role on Mad Men and The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes before playing Nolan Ross on ABC’s Revenge from 2011 to 2015. Mann’s other TV credits include Ray Donovan, Damnation, What/If, Batwoman and The Blacklist.