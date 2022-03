Jason Gedrick

Gedrick played Ryan’s older brother, Mike Dunne. The Illinois native went on to star on multiple TV shows, including Boomtown, Windfall, Luck, Dexter, Bosch, Beauty and the Beast, Major Crimes and Trouble Creek. He appeared in Bella’s Story and Acts of Desperation in 2018, before popping up on an episode of Lethal Weapon one year later.

The Murder One alum was married to Dana Lavas from 1989 to 1997. The exes share three sons: Garrett, Jian and Ty.