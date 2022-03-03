Jessica Biel

Biel was already a household name when she portrayed Ryan’s love interest, Tenley Parrish, in the rom-com. The actress rose to fame as Mary Camden on 7th Heaven, which aired from 1996 to 2006. Once the series wrapped, Biel was seen in Valentine’s Day, New Year’s Eve and The Book of Love. She returned to television in 2017 playing Cora Tannetti on The Sinner. She later appeared on Limetown and voiced Mrs. Burrow on Pete the Cat before portraying Candy Montgomery in the Hulu limited series Candy.

Biel has also become a well-known producer working on The Tall Man and hit series Cruel Summer and The Sinner. The Minnesota native married Justin Timberlake in 2012. The couple welcomed son Silas in 2015 and son Phineas in 2020.