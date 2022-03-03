Marc Blucas

Blucas was working on Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Riley Finn when he played Miles Dalrymple in Summer Catch. The Pennsylvania native then appeared in Sunshine State, First Daughter, The Jane Austen Book Club, The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, Looking Glass, Holiday for Heroes and Good Morning Christmas! His TV credits include Necessary Roughness, Killer Women, Underground, The Fix and Swagger.

The former college athlete married journalist Ryan Haddon in 2009. The couple share two daughters. Blucas is also the stepfather to Haddon’s two children from her marriage to Christian Slater.