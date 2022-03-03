Matthew Lillard

Lillard played Ryan’s summer ball teammate and catcher Billy Brubaker. The actor reunited with Prinze Jr. for two Scooby-Doo live-action movies where he played Shaggy. Lillard has since voiced the iconic character in video games, animated movies and multiple TV shows, including Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? His other big roles include playing Daniel Frye on The Bridge, Luke on Bosch and Dean Boland on Good Girls. In 2021, he reunited with She’s All That costar Rachael Leigh Cook for He’s All That.

The Scream star married Heather Helm in 2000. The couple share three children: Addison, Liam and Macey.