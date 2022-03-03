Wilmer Valderrama

Summer Catch‘s Mickey Dominguez was his first movie role. The actor, however, was already a rising star thanks to his role as Fez on That ‘70s Show, which ran from 1998 to 2006. The Florida native’s TV career continued to soar with a stint on Awake, Handy Manny, Raising Hope, Murder Police, Minority Report and Grey’s Anatomy. Valderrama starred on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series before reuniting with That ‘70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher on The Ranch. He has been playing Nick Torres on NCIS since 2016 and is also a producer and director.

The Encanto actor has had many high-profile romances, including Lindsay Lohan, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Mandy Moore. He dated Demi Lovato for six years before splitting in 2016. Valderrama proposed to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco in January 2020. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Nakano, in February 2021.