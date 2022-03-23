Andrea Denver Weighs In

The Italy native exclusively told Us in March that while he was not at the dinner table when the fight broke out, the fallout plagued the rest of the summer. “It kind of, like, set the tone for a while,” Andrea explained, noting that he hopes the women will get their chance to “clear the air” during the Summer House reunion.

“At the end of the day when we were there, we didn’t feel too much [of] that pressure. I feel like it was more [of] their individual, like, situation,” he continued. “So we couldn’t really tell from outside what was really going on. If there was like still, like, some beef, because an apology came [during that time], you know? So that’s all we knew.”