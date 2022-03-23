Paige Recalls ‘Messy’ Fight

The “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost remembered trying to get out of the away as Ciara threw her wine at Danielle during the Hamptons dinner. “Obviously, as one of the most selfish people on the planet, my first thought was, ‘Wow, I really hope I don’t get red wine on this dress, because I really love it,'” she half joked during a January interview with Entertainment Tonight. “When anything physical ever breaks out, I immediately go the other way. I am not one to get messy.”

Paige explained that she will “fight all day” with her words, but “once objects are thrown or fists come up, I’m totally out.” She recalled the altercation being a “crazy moment” for the housemates, noting that it was “so not Ciara’s personality.”

The New York native pointed out that Ciara apologized after the incident “because that’s so not her character” and things appeared to be good when they left the Hamptons.

“Danielle and her left that weekend and that summer cool and friends,” Paige added. “I don’t think that changed [between] us airing to us leaving the house. They talked about everything and they were fine, but it was definitely out of character for Ciara and she really is such a good person and sometimes people make mistakes. Ours just happened to be captured on camera.”