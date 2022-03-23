The Aftermath

Danielle told Entertainment Tonight in March that she only has a memory of some of the traumatic events that transpired between her and Ciara over the summer. “Me getting up out of my seat in retaliation, I definitely remember like the back of my hand… and then there was a moment where I was completely just black,” she claimed. “I was hyperventilating afterward.”

The New Jersey native recalled being “very upset” after she and Ciara started throwing things at each other following an altercation about Ciara’s feelings toward Lindsay and Austen for hooking up in the Hamptons even though she had feelings for the Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder.

“I had to be calmed down off-camera. Amanda had to come out and see me just to make sure that I was OK, because I was very upset, but the in-between that has been captured and then played back in slow motion — thanks to our Bravoholics — that, I definitely did not recall,” Danielle told the outlet.

She addressed her own reaction to Ciara’s wine toss, admitting that she did throw a glass down on the ground and then picked up a candle. “The lit candle was … something. It was very disappointing to see for myself,” Danielle added. “Because I was like, ‘What did I think I was doing with that lit candle?'”