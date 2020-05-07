Hannah and Luke Never Slept Together

Hannah and Luke’s hookup on the April 22 episode was heard around the house — and social media — but they confirmed on the reunion that they never officially slept together.

“I feel like things kind of trailed off, but not trailed off in a bad way,” Luke said on the reunion, noting that he “loves” Hannah. “She didn’t come to Minnesota, but that doesn’t mean she won’t ever come to Minnesota. I’d love to have her come to Minnesota. I love Hannah, and I genuinely care a lot about her. … I can’t sit here and be like, ‘I’m in love with Hannah,’ but I love Hannah dearly.”

Hannah added that she couldn’t trust Luke as “boyfriend material.”

“I can’t be worried about my man messing with other women all the time. I can’t do it,” she said.

And while things were tense between them during the reunion, it wasn’t for the reasons the audience may think. Hannah revealed via Instagram Live on Wednesday evening that the twosome got into their biggest fight in the weeks leading up to the virtual taping. While she didn’t get specific, she noted that Luke was upset with comments she made on previous Instagram Lives. The pair have since made up — but are not pursuing a romantic relationship for now.

“Will I hook up with him next season?” Hannah asked Paige on their Live.

“Probably,” she quipped back, noting Hannah won’t be able to shake Luke until he does something that turns her off.