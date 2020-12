Paige and Carl Flirting

During the “Giggy Squad” cohost’s first season of the show — season 3 — she was linked to Carl. Despite her relationship with Perry, Paige is very flirty with her ex in the teaser.

“If I met this Carl two summers ago, it would’ve been a totally different story,” she admits.

In another clip, Paige asks, “Should I just f—k Carl?”