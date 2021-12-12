Bring on the Newbies

Danielle couldn’t help but gush over the newcomers shortly after the trailer dropped.

“It was crowded, but I will say I love new energy or just any new perspective,” the University of Delaware alum exclusively told Us at the DeuxMoi x Studs Holiday Party in December 2021. “It was so great like Maya [Allen], and I’m obsessed with her, and I think she was just a great new perspective. Because we’ve been so involved with all these people for so long, that there’s things that we feel like we can’t say but Maya’s like, ‘Wait, hold up.’ That outside fresh new perspective is something I think we need.”