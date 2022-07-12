How Does Paige Feel About New Housemates?

“I love all new people,” Paige told Entertainment Tonight in July 2022 after news broke that three former castmates would not be coming back. “I think that whenever any show gets a couple new cast members, it changes up the whole energy. It changes up the dynamic.”

The “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost added: “I’ve stayed in touch with whoever has been on our show or left our show, so I love new people. I just think it’s fun to get to know new people in the audience, see their personality and then how it meshes with a lot of us who have known each other now for five years. So I’m all for new people all the time.”