Is Danielle Ready to Face Ciara?

Following their season 6 wine-toss drama, Danielle revealed to E! News in June 2022 that she’s unsure where the housemates stand. The tech guru explained that their reunion discussion “helped” things, but it didn’t completely fix things. “I do know that there are certain people that I want in my life that I trust and that I feel like I can be myself around and at this very moment in time, she’s just not one of them,” Danielle confessed.

The New Jersey native hinted that her future on the show is also up in the air after all the stress last season brought. “It’s hard to come back from, but who knows,” Danielle said. “There’s always another summer, there’s always more hope. I just think that all of these things have a shelf life and I’m not going to have this unrealistic thing that I’m always going to be on Bravo.”