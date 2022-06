Who’s Hooking Up?

When season 6 ended, Lindsay was finishing up her hot Hubb summer and was single. Now, however, she is in a relationship with housemate Carl and the twosome live together in New York City. Paige and Craig were casually dating when viewers last tuned into Summer House, but the twosome have since become official.

Kyle and Amanda, for their part, tied the knot at the end of last season, so fans will get a glimpse at their new life as a married couple.