Will Craig Conover Be Back?

“Probably. I shouldn’t, but yes, probably,” the Sewing Down South founder exclusively told Us in June 2022 when asked about his return to the series. “I don’t think I should do surveillance shows anymore, but I did a little better on the new Winter House.”

Craig added: “Paige and I are boyfriend girlfriend, and that’s a big part of her life. And so yeah, I’ll be around anytime you see Paige, you’re gonna see — we spend a decent amount of time together.”