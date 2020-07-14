‘Summer House’ Stars Who Left the Show: Where Are They Now?

Lauren Wirkus

After two seasons on Summer House, Lauren left New York City. She married Arizona Cardinals wide receivers coach David Raih in Santa Monica, California, on June 27, 2020.

“LOVE CONQUERS ALL,” she gushed via Instagram before revealing their nuptials were adjusted amid the coronavirus pandemic. “When we decided to get married this summer before David’s NFL season begins instead of waiting another whole year the world was a very different place. Planning a wedding in four months during ‘normal’ times was going to be stressful and we were prepared for that and then a global pandemic struck. In deciding whether to keep our plans intact we knew we had to focus on one thing and one thing only and that was the outcome to be married no matter what!! Our day did look a lot different than we imagined but one thing is certain love conquers all and we achieved that great outcome we both focused on from the very beginning! Thank you to everyone who made this day happen for the two of us!”

While fans speculated that her twin sister Ashley wasn’t at the nuptials, Lauren shut down tumors that there was drama between them in the comments section of her Instagram announcement, writing, “No tea I just got married during a pandemic so sadly a lot of people couldn’t be there.”

The couple split their time between Scottsdale, Arizona, and San Diego.