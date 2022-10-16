Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

Lindsay Hubbard Says Danielle Olivera ‘Betrayed’ Her, ‘Summer House’ Cast Reacts to Unexpected Feud

By
Lindsay Hubbard Says Danielle Olivera ‘Betrayed’ Her, 'Summer House' Cast Reacts to Unexpected Feud
 Eugene Gologursky/Bravo
6
4 / 6
podcast

Carl Radke

Carl, who proposed to Lindsay in August while filming season 7, also admitted to Us on Saturday it was “very tough” to watch his love lose a good pal.

“Obviously, the three of us have had a friendship and a bond. But I will say, I mean, people grow and you evolve. And I think that’s natural and should be supported regardless of where that is,” he said. “I’m happy for Robert [Sieber, Danielle’s boyfriend] and Danielle — always will be. They seem happy, but me and her have invested really into our relationship and our growth and maturing. So yeah, it’s been hard. But I’m optimistic as well, so we’ll see.”

See Full Gallery