August

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

All right, let’s throw the kids a treat. (Call it a small consolation prize for the cancellation of overnight camp.) The gang from the Bikini Bottom are ready to make a splash in a CGI extravaganza. In this adventure, SpongeBob and his pal Patrick Star embark on an adventure to the Lost City of Atlantic City to rescue Mr. Squarepants’ pet snail, Gary, and bring him home. Lessons about friendship ensue. (In theaters Friday, August 7)

Wonder Woman 1984

You don’t need the lasso of truth to admit you’re stoked that the amazing Diana Prince, the Princess of Themyscira, has fast-forwarded to 1984 for her next adventure. The D.C. Comics warrior will face off against two new foes: The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Max Lord (Pedro Pascal). And even though Chris Pine’s dashing war hero Steve Trevor died in the 2017 original, he returns as well — in a way that better make sense. (In theaters Wednesday, August 12)

The One and Only Ivan

This live-action/CGI hybrid depicts the true story of a gorilla and other animals sharing a habitat at a shopping mall. Bryan Cranston is on the screen, while Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell and Helen Mirren supply the vocals. If the title sounds vaguely familiar, that’s because it’s based on the children’s book by Katherine Applegate — which was No. 1 bestseller and won a Newberry Award. (In theaters Friday, August 14)

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Whoa, Bill and Ted are still ready to rock in 2020. Keanu Reeves (Ted) and Alex Winter (Bill) — we first saw them in 1989; don’t bother with the 1991 sequel — are now dads to two daughters and still seeking their destiny as rockers. In their quest to find a perfect song (despite their maturing ages), they’ll run into a slew of new historical figures, and some familiar characters as well. And iPhones aside, these dudes are still traveling via a totally awesome phone booth. (In theaters August 21)

An American Pickle

Seth Rogen is an immigrant worker at a pickle factory accidentally preserved for 100 years and wakes up in modern-day Brooklyn. He learns his only surviving relative is his great-grandson, a computer coder he can’t connect with. Said great-grandson is also played by Rogen. This is a comedy, in case you can’t tell. (Streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, August 6)