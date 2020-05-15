July

Hamilton

So you weren’t in the room when the original production of the Broadway musical Hamilton happened? Here’s your shot to experience the magic and finally understand the deafening hype (not to mention every single song reference.) This version was filmed live on stage at the Richard Rogers theater in 2015 and stars Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role — he also wrote the music, as if you didn’t already know — along with Tony winners Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs and Renee Elise Goldsberry. (Available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, July 3)

Tenet

When it comes to moviemakers who craft twisty original stories, few compare to Oscar-nominated director Christopher Nolan (Inception, Interstellar). That’s why his latest hush-hush project — an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage — promises to be the first blockbuster of the season (and will not do at an-home VOD run). Indeed, curiosity and anticipation is a potent combo. One more thing: It stars Robert Pattinson and John David Washington. (In theaters Friday, July 17)

Palm Springs

Hey, it’s a clever and charming comedy! Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti are a pair of cynical bandits looking for love and meaning in life while stuck in an old-fashioned time loop. (Indeed, they wake up every day miserable in sunny Palm Springs, California). Think of this as a raunchier version of the classic Groundhog’s Day — and just as endearing. Evidence: At the Sundance Film Festival back in January, the indie sold for an all-time record-breaking $17 million. (Streaming on Hulu this summer)

Mulan

After a four-month delay due to you-know-what, fans of the 1998 animated Disney fantasy-adventure will finally see the live-action treatment. To save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army, fearless Mulan (Liu Yifei) disguises herself as a man to battle Northern invaders in China. Confirmed: This iteration is more grounded and sophisticated than its original counterpart, and not just because Mushu the talking dragon has gone poof. But you’ll still hear Christina Aguilera belt out a version of “Reflection,” so yay. (In theaters Friday, July 24)

The Old Guard

Ah, there’s nothing like Charlize Theron in take-no-prisoners action mode. (Bombshell doesn’t count, right?) Her character leads a small covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal. The source material is author Greg Rucka’s popular comic book series; Theron also co-produces. (Streaming on Netflix in July)