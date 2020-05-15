June

Artemis Fowl

Word is that kids of all ages adore Eoin Colfer’s fantasy book series. Now the story of a 12-year-old criminal mastermind who captures a vicious fairy and attempts to harness her powers to rescue his family gets the Disney treatment. Unlike the source material, Commander Root is now a female, and played by Dame Judi Dench. The film, which encompasses the first two books, also stars Colin Farrell and Josh Gad. (Streaming on Disney+ on Friday, June 12)

The King of Staten Island

In just five years, Pete Davidson has gone from skinny goofball featured player on Saturday Night Live to headline-making breakout comedy star/professional celebrity boyfriend. Now it’s time to see if he can add “big-time actor” to his list of credits. He’s front and center in this autobiographical comedy, playing a guy named Scott. Growing up in New York City, he copes with the death of his father and attempts to make it as a tattoo artist. Directed and co-written by Judd Apatow, the king of 21st century comedy. (Available to rent on VOD on Friday, June 12)

Dads

In honor of Father’s Day, check out this sweet documentary directed by Bryce Dallas Howard. It’s a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day fatherhood — with a slew of famous dads chiming in, such as Neil Patrick Harris, Will Smith, Jimmy Kimmel and Bryce’s own pop, Oscar-winning director Ron Howard. This was first screened at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was named second-runner-up for the People’s Choice Award for Documentaries. (Streaming on Apple TV + on Friday, June 19)

Palm Springs

Hey, it’s a clever and charming comedy! Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti are a pair of cynical bandits looking for love and meaning in life while stuck in an old-fashioned time loop. (Indeed, they wake up every day miserable in sunny Palm Springs, California). Think of this as a raunchier version of the classic Groundhog’s Day — and just as endearing. Evidence: At the Sundance Film Festival back in January, the indie sold for an all-time record-breaking $17 million. (Streaming on Hulu in June)