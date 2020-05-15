May

Scoob!

Even if you weren’t losing sleep over the mystery of Scooby-Doo’s origin story — turns out Shaggy (Will Forte) first met his pooch as a stray on the beach — at least this CGI offering promises to be more watchable than those odd live-action versions from 20 years ago. And those meddling kids Fred (Zac Efron), Daphne (Amanda Seyfried) and Velma (Gina Rodriguez) are still on the scene to investigate crimes and make silly jokes. (Available on demand Friday, May 15)

The Lovebirds

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae play a couple who become unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery, requiring them to A. solve the case and B. figure out the future of their relationship at the same time. You’re not wrong for thinking the plot sounds way-similar to the Tina Fey-Steve Carell vehicle Date Night from 2010. But Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Rae (Insecure) have the chops to deliver the rom-com goods in any form. (Streaming on Netflix, Friday, May 22)

The High Note

Per the studio press release, this romantic drama is “set in the dazzling world of the L.A. music scene.” As if there’s any other kind. Grace (Tracee Ellis Ross) is the superstar with the ego to match her talents; Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is her overworked, put-on assistant. Though she’s stuck running errands, Maggie aspires to be a music producer. She gets help from Grace’s manager (Ice Cube). They all soon hatch a plan that could “change their lives forever.” (Available to rent on VOD, Friday, May 29)