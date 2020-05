September

A Quiet Place 2

Before all the multiplexes shut-down, the good buzz was loud and clear for this sequel. Plot: The Abbott family (led by fierce mama Emily Blunt) and a stranger (Cillian Murphy) fight for survival against the mysterious creatures that hunt and kill by sound. John Krasinski returns to direct and he wrote the screenplay — but he’s not part of the onscreen frightening fun, as he died to save his kids the 2018 original. (In theaters Friday, September 4)