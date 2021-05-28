A Quiet Place Part II

This ultra-tense and taut sequel had already premiered to good reviews when it was pulled because of you-know-what. Now shhhhhh happens! Here’s what I can tell you: The Abbott family (led by fierce mama Emily Blunt) and a reluctant old friend (Cillian Murphy) fight for survival against the mysterious creatures that hunt and kill by sound. John Krasinski returns to direct and he wrote the screenplay. Plus, The Office alum pops up in flashbacks. See this one on the big screen, OK? (In theaters, May 28; Paramount+ July 12)