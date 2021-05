Black Widow

Not a misprint. The beloved Avenger/ex-KGB assassin (Scarlett Johansson) stands alone in this looooooong-overdue prequel. Set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, the flick features Black Widow returning to her native Russia to confront her obviously complicated past. Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh costar. (In theaters and Disney+ Premier Access July 9)