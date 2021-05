Coda

Meet your favorite new indie stunner. Teen Ruby (Emilia Jones), a Child of Deaf Adults, must decide between pursuing her love of singing or staying behind with her family and serving as their interpreter. Heart-swelling moments ensue — in fact, if you’re not crying in during Ruby’s big scene then you have a heart of stone. This won the coveted Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival. (In theaters and Apple+, August 13)