Cruella

Mulan and The Lion King disappointed, but trust me: This latest live-action interpretation of an animated Disney classic is spot-on. Emma Stone vamps it up as the misunderstood Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians in a deliciously entertaining origin story set in high-styling London in the 1970s. An orphaned fashion designer, she evolves into the titular character while apprenticing for a haughty baroness (Emma Thompson). (In theaters and Disney+ Premier Access, May 28)