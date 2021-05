F9

If you believe the web whispers, the gang — Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster plus newcomers John Cena and Cardi B (!!!) — will crash and smash in outer space at some point in the ninth installment of their saga (which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year). Expect tons of high-octane brainless fun either way. (In theaters June 25)