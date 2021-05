He’s All That

Time to start relearning the steps to the Rockefeller Skank. This reimagining of the 1999 high school classic revolves around an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to the school’s dork (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king. This features appearances from Laney Boggs herself, Rachael Lee Cook, as well as Matthew Lillard. Unfortunately, Freddie Prinze Jr. isn’t involved. (Netflix, August 27)