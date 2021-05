Jungle Cruise

Who’s ready for an old-fashioned family-fun adventure with two of your favorite stars? (Rhetorical question!) The ever-congenial Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt team up for a trip deep into the Amazonian jungle in the early 20th century to find a tree with magical healing powers. This one’s based on the OG Disney attraction. (In theaters and Disney+ Premier Access, July 29)