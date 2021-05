Last Letter from Your Lover

An ambitious journalist (Felicity Jones) discovers a trove of secret letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at its center. Said affair involves a woman (Shailene Woodley) stuck in an abusive marriage with a wealthy industrialist (Joe Alwyn). Don’t read the bestselling JoJo Moyes novel if you don’t want to know what happens next. (Netflix, July 23)